Jaiprakash Asso Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,907.74 crore, down 3.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,907.74 crore in March 2023 down 3.24% from Rs. 1,971.67 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 321.78 crore in March 2023 up 40.45% from Rs. 540.31 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 302.73 crore in March 2023 up 315.65% from Rs. 140.38 crore in March 2022.
Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 7.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.32% returns over the last 6 months and -12.50% over the last 12 months.
|Jaiprakash Associates
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,907.74
|1,896.18
|1,971.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,907.74
|1,896.18
|1,971.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|841.81
|928.66
|1,053.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-43.20
|45.00
|6.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.66
|15.00
|39.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|106.40
|134.75
|162.10
|Depreciation
|77.11
|143.00
|151.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|745.79
|646.69
|1,125.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|183.49
|-16.92
|-567.27
|Other Income
|42.13
|69.55
|275.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|225.62
|52.63
|-291.66
|Interest
|173.91
|299.56
|260.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|51.71
|-246.93
|-552.19
|Exceptional Items
|-200.53
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-148.82
|-246.93
|-552.19
|Tax
|6.92
|15.26
|-5.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-155.74
|-262.19
|-546.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-149.56
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-305.30
|-262.19
|-546.23
|Minority Interest
|-6.11
|5.23
|5.60
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-10.37
|-52.32
|0.32
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-321.78
|-309.28
|-540.31
|Equity Share Capital
|490.92
|490.92
|490.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|-1.26
|-2.20
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|-1.26
|-2.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|-1.26
|-2.20
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|-1.26
|-2.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited