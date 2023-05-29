Jaiprakash Asso Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,907.74 crore, down 3.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,907.74 crore in March 2023 down 3.24% from Rs. 1,971.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 321.78 crore in March 2023 up 40.45% from Rs. 540.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 302.73 crore in March 2023 up 315.65% from Rs. 140.38 crore in March 2022.

Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 7.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.32% returns over the last 6 months and -12.50% over the last 12 months.