    Jaiprakash Asso Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,907.74 crore, down 3.24% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,907.74 crore in March 2023 down 3.24% from Rs. 1,971.67 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 321.78 crore in March 2023 up 40.45% from Rs. 540.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 302.73 crore in March 2023 up 315.65% from Rs. 140.38 crore in March 2022.

    Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 7.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.32% returns over the last 6 months and -12.50% over the last 12 months.

    Jaiprakash Associates
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,907.741,896.181,971.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,907.741,896.181,971.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials841.81928.661,053.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods-43.2045.006.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.6615.0039.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost106.40134.75162.10
    Depreciation77.11143.00151.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses745.79646.691,125.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax183.49-16.92-567.27
    Other Income42.1369.55275.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax225.6252.63-291.66
    Interest173.91299.56260.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax51.71-246.93-552.19
    Exceptional Items-200.53----
    P/L Before Tax-148.82-246.93-552.19
    Tax6.9215.26-5.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-155.74-262.19-546.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-149.56----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-305.30-262.19-546.23
    Minority Interest-6.115.235.60
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-10.37-52.320.32
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-321.78-309.28-540.31
    Equity Share Capital490.92490.92490.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.31-1.26-2.20
    Diluted EPS-1.31-1.26-2.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.31-1.26-2.20
    Diluted EPS-1.31-1.26-2.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 11:25 am