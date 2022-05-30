 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jaiprakash Asso Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,971.67 crore, down 21.67% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,971.67 crore in March 2022 down 21.67% from Rs. 2,517.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 540.31 crore in March 2022 down 226.86% from Rs. 425.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 140.38 crore in March 2022 down 116.82% from Rs. 834.41 crore in March 2021.

Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 7.95 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.44% returns over the last 6 months and -10.17% over the last 12 months.

Jaiprakash Associates
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Jun'21 Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,971.67 1,484.28 1,316.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,971.67 1,484.28 1,316.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,053.33 663.58 507.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.50 10.93 11.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 39.81 -31.34 407.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 162.10 122.73 126.90
Depreciation 151.28 133.50 145.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,125.92 652.89 375.77
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -567.27 -68.01 -257.73
Other Income 275.61 16.10 17.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -291.66 -51.91 -240.14
Interest 260.53 238.87 236.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -552.19 -290.78 -476.76
Exceptional Items -- -- 27.28
P/L Before Tax -552.19 -290.78 -449.48
Tax -5.96 2.40 3.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -546.23 -293.18 -453.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 0.23
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -546.23 -293.18 -452.84
Minority Interest 5.60 3.46 -3.97
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.32 0.03 0.08
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -540.31 -289.69 -456.73
Equity Share Capital 490.92 489.78 486.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.20 -1.18 -1.88
Diluted EPS -2.20 -1.18 -1.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.20 -1.18 -1.88
Diluted EPS -2.20 -1.18 -1.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 06:52 pm
