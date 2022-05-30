Jaiprakash Asso Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,971.67 crore, down 21.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,971.67 crore in March 2022 down 21.67% from Rs. 2,517.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 540.31 crore in March 2022 down 226.86% from Rs. 425.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 140.38 crore in March 2022 down 116.82% from Rs. 834.41 crore in March 2021.

Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 7.95 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.44% returns over the last 6 months and -10.17% over the last 12 months.