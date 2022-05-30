Jaiprakash Asso Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,971.67 crore, down 21.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,971.67 crore in March 2022 down 21.67% from Rs. 2,517.20 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 540.31 crore in March 2022 down 226.86% from Rs. 425.90 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 140.38 crore in March 2022 down 116.82% from Rs. 834.41 crore in March 2021.
Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 7.95 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.44% returns over the last 6 months and -10.17% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jaiprakash Associates
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Sep'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,971.67
|1,484.28
|1,316.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,971.67
|1,484.28
|1,316.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,053.33
|663.58
|507.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.50
|10.93
|11.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|39.81
|-31.34
|407.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|162.10
|122.73
|126.90
|Depreciation
|151.28
|133.50
|145.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,125.92
|652.89
|375.77
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-567.27
|-68.01
|-257.73
|Other Income
|275.61
|16.10
|17.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-291.66
|-51.91
|-240.14
|Interest
|260.53
|238.87
|236.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-552.19
|-290.78
|-476.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|27.28
|P/L Before Tax
|-552.19
|-290.78
|-449.48
|Tax
|-5.96
|2.40
|3.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-546.23
|-293.18
|-453.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|0.23
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-546.23
|-293.18
|-452.84
|Minority Interest
|5.60
|3.46
|-3.97
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.32
|0.03
|0.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-540.31
|-289.69
|-456.73
|Equity Share Capital
|490.92
|489.78
|486.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.20
|-1.18
|-1.88
|Diluted EPS
|-2.20
|-1.18
|-1.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.20
|-1.18
|-1.88
|Diluted EPS
|-2.20
|-1.18
|-1.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited