Jaiprakash Asso Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,517.20 crore, up 34.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,517.20 crore in March 2021 up 34.18% from Rs. 1,876.03 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 425.90 crore in March 2021 down 86.18% from Rs. 3,081.67 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 834.41 crore in March 2021 up 465.97% from Rs. 147.43 crore in March 2020.

Jaiprakash Asso EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in March 2021 from Rs. 12.66 in March 2020.

Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 14.60 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 145.38% returns over the last 6 months and 630.00% over the last 12 months.