    Jaiprakash Asso Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,429.06 crore, down 22.32% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:Net Sales at Rs 1,429.06 crore in June 2023 down 22.32% from Rs. 1,839.76 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 183.49 crore in June 2023 up 51.21% from Rs. 376.07 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.38 crore in June 2023 up 474.33% from Rs. 26.88 crore in June 2022.Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 7.95 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.17% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.
    Jaiprakash Associates
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,429.061,907.741,839.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,429.061,907.741,839.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials671.40841.811,025.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.49-43.2015.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks26.10-3.66-30.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost99.22106.40142.37
    Depreciation97.0577.11141.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses548.64745.79702.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.84183.49-156.81
    Other Income76.1742.1342.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.33225.62-114.81
    Interest225.51173.91297.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-168.1851.71-412.72
    Exceptional Items---200.53--
    P/L Before Tax-168.18-148.82-412.72
    Tax7.266.9225.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-175.44-155.74-438.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-54.12-149.56--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-229.56-305.30-438.56
    Minority Interest---6.115.30
    Share Of P/L Of Associates46.07-10.3757.19
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-183.49-321.78-376.07
    Equity Share Capital490.92490.92490.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.74-1.31-1.53
    Diluted EPS-0.74-1.31-1.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.74-1.31-1.53
    Diluted EPS-0.74-1.31-1.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:44 am

