Jaiprakash Asso Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,429.06 crore, down 22.32% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,429.06 1,907.74 1,839.76 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,429.06 1,907.74 1,839.76 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 671.40 841.81 1,025.41 Purchase of Traded Goods 5.49 -43.20 15.19 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 26.10 -3.66 -30.87 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 99.22 106.40 142.37 Depreciation 97.05 77.11 141.69 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 548.64 745.79 702.78 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.84 183.49 -156.81 Other Income 76.17 42.13 42.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.33 225.62 -114.81 Interest 225.51 173.91 297.91 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -168.18 51.71 -412.72 Exceptional Items -- -200.53 -- P/L Before Tax -168.18 -148.82 -412.72 Tax 7.26 6.92 25.84 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -175.44 -155.74 -438.56 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -54.12 -149.56 -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -229.56 -305.30 -438.56 Minority Interest -- -6.11 5.30 Share Of P/L Of Associates 46.07 -10.37 57.19 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -183.49 -321.78 -376.07 Equity Share Capital 490.92 490.92 490.92 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.74 -1.31 -1.53 Diluted EPS -0.74 -1.31 -1.53 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.74 -1.31 -1.53 Diluted EPS -0.74 -1.31 -1.53 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited