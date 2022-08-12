 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jaiprakash Asso Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,839.76 crore, up 23.95% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,839.76 crore in June 2022 up 23.95% from Rs. 1,484.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 376.07 crore in June 2022 down 29.82% from Rs. 289.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.88 crore in June 2022 down 67.05% from Rs. 81.59 crore in June 2021.

Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 7.95 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.64% returns over the last 6 months and -22.82% over the last 12 months.

Jaiprakash Associates
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,839.76 1,971.67 1,440.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,839.76 1,971.67 1,440.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,025.41 1,053.33 623.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.19 6.50 25.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -30.87 39.81 -14.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 142.37 162.10 128.85
Depreciation 141.69 151.28 145.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 702.78 1,125.92 602.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -156.81 -567.27 -71.15
Other Income 42.00 275.61 9.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -114.81 -291.66 -61.46
Interest 297.91 260.53 247.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -412.72 -552.19 -308.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -412.72 -552.19 -308.52
Tax 25.84 -5.96 -6.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -438.56 -546.23 -302.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -438.56 -546.23 -302.09
Minority Interest 5.30 5.60 4.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates 57.19 0.32 0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -376.07 -540.31 -298.02
Equity Share Capital 490.92 490.92 486.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.53 -2.20 -1.22
Diluted EPS -1.53 -2.20 -1.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.53 -2.20 -1.22
Diluted EPS -1.53 -2.20 -1.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
