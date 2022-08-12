Jaiprakash Asso Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,839.76 crore, up 23.95% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,839.76 crore in June 2022 up 23.95% from Rs. 1,484.28 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 376.07 crore in June 2022 down 29.82% from Rs. 289.69 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.88 crore in June 2022 down 67.05% from Rs. 81.59 crore in June 2021.
Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 7.95 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.64% returns over the last 6 months and -22.82% over the last 12 months.
|Jaiprakash Associates
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,839.76
|1,971.67
|1,440.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,839.76
|1,971.67
|1,440.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,025.41
|1,053.33
|623.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.19
|6.50
|25.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-30.87
|39.81
|-14.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|142.37
|162.10
|128.85
|Depreciation
|141.69
|151.28
|145.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|702.78
|1,125.92
|602.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-156.81
|-567.27
|-71.15
|Other Income
|42.00
|275.61
|9.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-114.81
|-291.66
|-61.46
|Interest
|297.91
|260.53
|247.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-412.72
|-552.19
|-308.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-412.72
|-552.19
|-308.52
|Tax
|25.84
|-5.96
|-6.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-438.56
|-546.23
|-302.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-438.56
|-546.23
|-302.09
|Minority Interest
|5.30
|5.60
|4.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|57.19
|0.32
|0.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-376.07
|-540.31
|-298.02
|Equity Share Capital
|490.92
|490.92
|486.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.53
|-2.20
|-1.22
|Diluted EPS
|-1.53
|-2.20
|-1.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.53
|-2.20
|-1.22
|Diluted EPS
|-1.53
|-2.20
|-1.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited