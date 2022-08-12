Jaiprakash Asso Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,839.76 crore, up 23.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,839.76 crore in June 2022 up 23.95% from Rs. 1,484.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 376.07 crore in June 2022 down 29.82% from Rs. 289.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.88 crore in June 2022 down 67.05% from Rs. 81.59 crore in June 2021.

Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 7.95 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.64% returns over the last 6 months and -22.82% over the last 12 months.