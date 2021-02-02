Jaiprakash Asso Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,440.35 crore, down 30.69% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,440.35 crore in December 2020 down 30.69% from Rs. 2,078.24 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 298.02 crore in December 2020 up 65.92% from Rs. 874.44 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.91 crore in December 2020 down 67.2% from Rs. 255.84 crore in December 2019.
Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 7.20 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 108.70% returns over the last 6 months and 269.23% over the last 12 months.
|Jaiprakash Associates
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,440.35
|1,316.85
|2,078.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,440.35
|1,316.85
|2,078.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|623.83
|507.38
|786.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|25.47
|11.88
|37.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.32
|407.06
|19.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|128.85
|126.90
|170.65
|Depreciation
|145.37
|145.59
|175.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|602.30
|375.77
|849.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-71.15
|-257.73
|38.67
|Other Income
|9.69
|17.59
|41.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-61.46
|-240.14
|80.06
|Interest
|247.06
|236.62
|713.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-308.52
|-476.76
|-633.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|27.28
|-40.41
|P/L Before Tax
|-308.52
|-449.48
|-673.70
|Tax
|-6.43
|3.59
|0.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-302.09
|-453.07
|-674.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|0.23
|-0.39
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-302.09
|-452.84
|-674.61
|Minority Interest
|4.04
|-3.97
|171.36
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.03
|0.08
|-371.19
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-298.02
|-456.73
|-874.44
|Equity Share Capital
|486.49
|486.49
|486.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|-1.88
|-3.59
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|-1.88
|-3.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|-1.88
|-3.59
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|-1.88
|-3.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited