Jaiprakash Asso Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,440.35 crore, down 30.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,440.35 crore in December 2020 down 30.69% from Rs. 2,078.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 298.02 crore in December 2020 up 65.92% from Rs. 874.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.91 crore in December 2020 down 67.2% from Rs. 255.84 crore in December 2019.

Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 7.20 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 108.70% returns over the last 6 months and 269.23% over the last 12 months.