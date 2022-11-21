Jaipan Inds Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.82 crore, up 169.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.82 crore in September 2022 up 169.78% from Rs. 4.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 up 139.45% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 up 21.74% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

Jaipan Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2021.

Jaipan Inds shares closed at 37.05 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 147.00% returns over the last 6 months and 271.24% over the last 12 months.