    Jaipan Inds Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.82 crore, up 169.78% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaipan Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.82 crore in September 2022 up 169.78% from Rs. 4.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 up 139.45% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 up 21.74% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

    Jaipan Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2021.

    Jaipan Inds shares closed at 37.05 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 147.00% returns over the last 6 months and 271.24% over the last 12 months.

    Jaipan Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.8214.604.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.8214.604.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.2013.803.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.96-0.700.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.170.150.13
    Depreciation0.030.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.191.110.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.180.210.09
    Other Income0.070.060.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.250.270.21
    Interest0.100.070.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.150.200.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.150.200.06
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.150.200.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.150.200.06
    Equity Share Capital6.106.106.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.240.330.10
    Diluted EPS0.24--0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.240.330.10
    Diluted EPS0.24--0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 21, 2022 09:00 am