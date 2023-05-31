Jaipan Inds Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.38 crore, down 15.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.38 crore in March 2023 down 15.96% from Rs. 9.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2023 up 822.48% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2023 up 823.53% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

Jaipan Inds EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.

Jaipan Inds shares closed at 27.54 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.24% returns over the last 6 months and 96.01% over the last 12 months.