Jaipan Inds Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.27 crore, down 63.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.27 crore in June 2023 down 63.92% from Rs. 14.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2023 down 349.75% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2023 down 237.93% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

Jaipan Inds shares closed at 41.86 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.32% returns over the last 6 months and 167.48% over the last 12 months.