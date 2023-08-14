English
    Jaipan Inds Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.27 crore, down 63.92% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaipan Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.27 crore in June 2023 down 63.92% from Rs. 14.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2023 down 349.75% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2023 down 237.93% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

    Jaipan Inds shares closed at 41.86 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.32% returns over the last 6 months and 167.48% over the last 12 months.

    Jaipan Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.278.3814.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.278.3814.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.967.9613.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.05-1.01-0.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.190.390.15
    Depreciation0.040.070.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.600.691.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.460.280.21
    Other Income0.021.220.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.441.500.27
    Interest0.060.150.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.501.350.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.501.350.20
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.501.350.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.501.350.20
    Equity Share Capital6.106.106.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.820.220.33
    Diluted EPS--0.22--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.820.220.33
    Diluted EPS--0.22--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 pm

