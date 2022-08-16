Jaipan Inds Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.60 crore, up 269.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.60 crore in June 2022 up 269.66% from Rs. 3.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 up 335.92% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022 up 625% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Jaipan Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2021.

Jaipan Inds shares closed at 16.43 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.92% returns over the last 6 months and 38.07% over the last 12 months.