Jaipan Inds Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore, up 148.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore in June 2021 up 148.53% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021 down 203.2% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Jaipan Inds shares closed at 11.81 on August 13, 2021 (BSE)