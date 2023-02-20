Jaipan Inds Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore, up 2.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore in December 2022 up 2.6% from Rs. 5.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 70.25% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 26.09% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.