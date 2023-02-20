Jaipan Inds Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore, up 2.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore in December 2022 up 2.6% from Rs. 5.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 70.25% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 26.09% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

Jaipan Inds EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2021.

Jaipan Inds shares closed at 30.55 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 69.06% returns over the last 6 months and 107.82% over the last 12 months.