Jaipan Inds Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.22 crore, up 27.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.22 crore in December 2021 up 27.86% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 up 45.42% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021 up 15% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020.

Jaipan Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2020.

Jaipan Inds shares closed at 14.20 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.94% returns over the last 6 months and 67.26% over the last 12 months.