Jainco Projects Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 10.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 10.35% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 40.21% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

Jainco Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

Jainco Projects shares closed at 3.51 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.11% returns over the last 6 months and -43.84% over the last 12 months.