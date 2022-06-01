Jainco Projects Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 331.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 331.91% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 2325% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Jainco Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2021.

Jainco Projects shares closed at 7.14 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 62.64% returns over the last 6 months and 162.50% over the last 12 months.