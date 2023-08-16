English
    Jainco Projects Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 10.94% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jainco Projects (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 10.94% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 6050% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

    Jainco Projects shares closed at 3.81 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.71% returns over the last 6 months and -32.09% over the last 12 months.

    Jainco Projects (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.030.210.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.030.210.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.57----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.57----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.010.00
    Depreciation0.000.070.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.070.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.070.00
    Other Income0.000.030.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.090.00
    Interest--0.080.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.040.010.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.040.010.00
    Tax--0.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.040.010.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.040.010.00
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.01--
    Diluted EPS-0.040.01--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.01--
    Diluted EPS-0.040.01--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:11 pm

