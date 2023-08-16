Jainco Projects Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 10.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 10.94% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 6050% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

Jainco Projects shares closed at 3.81 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.71% returns over the last 6 months and -32.09% over the last 12 months.