Jainco Projects Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 45.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 45.15% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.