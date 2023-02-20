English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jainco Projects Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 45.15% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jainco Projects (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 45.15% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

    Jainco Projects shares closed at 4.10 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.79% returns over the last 6 months and -57.16% over the last 12 months.

    Jainco Projects (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.020.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.020.020.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.000.00
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.020.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.010.00
    Other Income0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.000.00
    Interest0.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.000.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.000.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.000.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.000.00
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS------
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS------
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Jainco Projects #Jainco Projects (India) #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:55 am