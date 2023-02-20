Jainco Projects Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 45.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 45.15% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Jainco Projects shares closed at 4.10 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.79% returns over the last 6 months and -57.16% over the last 12 months.