Jainco Projects Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 157.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2021 up 157.95% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

Jainco Projects shares closed at 10.60 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 126.98% returns over the last 6 months and 1,313.33% over the last 12 months.