Jain Marmo Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 39.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in September 2021 up 39.7% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021 up 79.57% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021 up 400% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

Jain Marmo Ind shares closed at 14.50 on November 16, 2021 (BSE)