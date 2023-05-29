Jain Marmo Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, up 9.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in March 2023 up 9.13% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 90.8% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

Jain Marmo Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2022.

Jain Marmo Ind shares closed at 22.80 on May 09, 2023 (BSE)