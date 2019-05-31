Jain Marmo Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, down 24.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in March 2019 down 24.51% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019 down 32.32% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2018.

Jain Marmo Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2018.

Jain Marmo Ind shares closed at 13.20 on December 10, 2018 (BSE)