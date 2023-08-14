Jain Marmo Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 39.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 39.65% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 79.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 500% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Jain Marmo Ind shares closed at 22.80 on June 13, 2023 (BSE)