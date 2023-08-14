English
    Jain Marmo Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 39.65% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jain Marmo Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 39.65% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 79.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 500% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    Jain Marmo Ind shares closed at 22.80 on June 13, 2023 (BSE)

    Jain Marmo Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.140.680.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.140.680.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.080.120.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.050.24-0.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.100.08
    Depreciation0.020.020.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.130.150.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.140.05-0.07
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.140.05-0.06
    Interest0.030.040.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.170.02-0.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.170.02-0.10
    Tax-0.040.01-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.130.01-0.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.130.01-0.07
    Equity Share Capital3.133.133.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.410.02-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.410.02-0.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.410.02-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.410.02-0.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:00 am

