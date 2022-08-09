Jain Marmo Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 17.75% Y-o-Y
August 09, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jain Marmo Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in June 2022 down 17.75% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 203.42% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 133.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.
Jain Marmo Ind shares closed at 18.65 on August 05, 2022 (BSE)
|Jain Marmo Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.24
|0.62
|0.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.24
|0.62
|0.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.12
|0.16
|0.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.06
|0.02
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.11
|0.11
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.09
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.21
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.02
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.10
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.10
|0.02
|Interest
|0.03
|0.02
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.08
|-0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.10
|0.08
|-0.03
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.03
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|0.06
|-0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|0.06
|-0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|3.13
|3.13
|3.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|0.18
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|0.18
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|0.18
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|0.18
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited