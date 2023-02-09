Jain Marmo Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 13.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jain Marmo Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 13.84% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 379.93% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 900% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
Jain Marmo Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2021.
|Jain Marmo Ind shares closed at 21.15 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.24% returns over the last 12 months.
|Jain Marmo Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.26
|0.16
|0.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.26
|0.16
|0.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.06
|0.03
|0.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|0.04
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.10
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.13
|0.10
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.15
|-0.10
|Other Income
|0.55
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.44
|-0.15
|-0.10
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.41
|-0.19
|-0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.41
|-0.19
|-0.14
|Tax
|0.10
|-0.05
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.31
|-0.14
|-0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.31
|-0.14
|-0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|3.13
|3.13
|3.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.99
|-0.45
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.99
|-0.45
|-0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.99
|-0.45
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.99
|-0.45
|-0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited