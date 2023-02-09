Jain Marmo Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 13.84% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.26 0.16 0.23 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.26 0.16 0.23 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.06 0.03 0.10 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.04 0.04 0.02 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.10 0.10 0.09 Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.13 0.10 0.09 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -0.15 -0.10 Other Income 0.55 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.44 -0.15 -0.10 Interest 0.04 0.04 0.04 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.41 -0.19 -0.14 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.41 -0.19 -0.14 Tax 0.10 -0.05 -0.03 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.31 -0.14 -0.11 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.31 -0.14 -0.11 Equity Share Capital 3.13 3.13 3.13 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.99 -0.45 -0.35 Diluted EPS 0.99 -0.45 -0.35 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.99 -0.45 -0.35 Diluted EPS 0.99 -0.45 -0.35 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited