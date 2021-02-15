Jain Marmo Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, up 3.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in December 2020 up 3.55% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020 up 832.47% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020 up 146.15% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

Jain Marmo Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2019.

Jain Marmo Ind shares closed at 16.25 on January 12, 2021 (BSE)