Jain Marmo Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, down 21.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in December 2018 down 21.48% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 down 177.36% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 down 72.73% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2017.

Jain Marmo Ind shares closed at 13.20 on December 10, 2018 (BSE)