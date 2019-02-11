Jain Marmo Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, down 21.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jain Marmo Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in December 2018 down 21.48% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 down 177.36% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 down 72.73% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2017.
Jain Marmo Ind shares closed at 13.20 on December 10, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Jain Marmo Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.69
|1.04
|0.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.69
|1.04
|0.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.26
|0.63
|0.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.03
|0.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.12
|-0.11
|-0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.10
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.16
|0.13
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.22
|0.17
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.22
|0.17
|Interest
|0.08
|0.08
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.14
|0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|0.14
|0.08
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.04
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|0.10
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|0.10
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|3.13
|3.13
|3.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.32
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.32
|0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.32
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.32
|0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited