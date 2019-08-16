Jain Irrigations Q1 profit falls 74% at Rs 22 cr

Total income during the June quarter fell to Rs 1,950.17 crore from Rs 2,152.82 crore in the same period last year, a regulatory filing said.
Jain Irrigations Systems Ltd (JISL) has reported 74 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 22.14 crore for the June 2019 quarter. The firm had posted a net profit of Rs 85.18 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income during the June quarter fell to Rs 1,950.17 crore from Rs 2,152.82 crore in the same period last year, a regulatory filing said.JISL, its subsidiaries and associates are engaged in manufacturing of micro irrigation systems, PVC pipes, HDPE pipes, plastic sheets, agro processed products, renewable energy solutions, tissue culture plants, financial services and other agricultural inputs.
