Jain Irrigations Q1 profit falls 74% at Rs 22 cr

Jain Irrigations Systems Ltd (JISL) has reported 74 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 22.14 crore for the June 2019 quarter. The firm had posted a net profit of Rs 85.18 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income during the June quarter fell to Rs 1,950.17 crore from Rs 2,152.82 crore in the same period last year, a regulatory filing said.