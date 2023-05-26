Jain Irrigation Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,166.03 crore, up 38.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,166.03 crore in March 2023 up 38.9% from Rs. 839.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.61 crore in March 2023 down 88.58% from Rs. 303.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.07 crore in March 2023 up 237.47% from Rs. 55.73 crore in March 2022.

Jain Irrigation EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.79 in March 2022.

Jain Irrigation shares closed at 39.90 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.40% returns over the last 6 months and 12.24% over the last 12 months.