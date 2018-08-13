Jain Irrigation Q1 profit rises 84% to Rs 82 cr

Jain Irrigation Systems today reported 84 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 81.75 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

Its net profit stood at Rs 44.33 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 2,152.82 crore during the first quarter of the 2018-19 from Rs 1,746.86 crore in the corresponding period previous year.