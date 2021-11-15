Jain Irrigation Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,644.59 crore, up 29.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,644.59 crore in September 2021 up 29.67% from Rs. 1,268.29 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.66 crore in September 2021 up 163.25% from Rs. 168.64 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.54 crore in September 2021 up 275.92% from Rs. 46.43 crore in September 2020.

Jain Irrigation EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.27 in September 2020.

Jain Irrigation shares closed at 45.90 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 127.23% returns over the last 6 months and 224.38% over the last 12 months.