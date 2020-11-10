Jain Irrigation Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,268.29 crore, down 8.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jain Irrigation Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,268.29 crore in September 2020 down 8.64% from Rs. 1,388.28 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 168.64 crore in September 2020 down 25.98% from Rs. 133.86 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.43 crore in September 2020 down 25.87% from Rs. 62.63 crore in September 2019.
Jain Irrigation shares closed at 15.15 on November 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given 79.29% returns over the last 6 months and 4.12% over the last 12 months.
|Jain Irrigation Systems
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,268.29
|1,387.62
|1,388.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,268.29
|1,387.62
|1,388.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|650.50
|703.01
|672.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|20.63
|85.79
|39.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|226.38
|231.60
|238.63
|Depreciation
|97.14
|92.42
|90.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|323.51
|341.97
|429.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-49.87
|-67.17
|-82.19
|Other Income
|-0.84
|27.56
|54.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-50.71
|-39.61
|-27.81
|Interest
|183.94
|185.81
|166.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-234.65
|-225.42
|-193.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-234.65
|-225.42
|-193.88
|Tax
|-63.32
|-67.13
|-60.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-171.33
|-158.29
|-133.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-171.33
|-158.29
|-133.61
|Minority Interest
|1.72
|1.74
|-0.25
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.97
|-0.32
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-168.64
|-156.87
|-133.86
|Equity Share Capital
|103.13
|103.13
|103.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.27
|-3.04
|-2.60
|Diluted EPS
|-3.27
|-3.04
|-2.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.27
|-3.04
|-2.60
|Diluted EPS
|-3.27
|-3.04
|-2.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 04:33 pm