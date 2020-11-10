Jain Irrigation Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,268.29 crore, down 8.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,268.29 crore in September 2020 down 8.64% from Rs. 1,388.28 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 168.64 crore in September 2020 down 25.98% from Rs. 133.86 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.43 crore in September 2020 down 25.87% from Rs. 62.63 crore in September 2019.

Jain Irrigation shares closed at 15.15 on November 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given 79.29% returns over the last 6 months and 4.12% over the last 12 months.