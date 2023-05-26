Jain Irrigation Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,745.41 crore, down 16.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,745.41 crore in March 2023 down 16.23% from Rs. 2,083.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 976.84 crore in March 2023 up 251.61% from Rs. 277.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.17 crore in March 2023 down 21.23% from Rs. 171.61 crore in March 2022.

Jain Irrigation EPS has increased to Rs. 15.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.24 in March 2022.

Jain Irrigation shares closed at 39.90 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.40% returns over the last 6 months and 12.24% over the last 12 months.