Jain Irrigation Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,037.69 crore, up 7.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,037.69 crore in December 2018 up 7.84% from Rs. 1,889.63 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.42 crore in December 2018 up 22.5% from Rs. 67.28 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 313.87 crore in December 2018 up 20.54% from Rs. 260.38 crore in December 2017.

Jain Irrigation EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.30 in December 2017.

Jain Irrigation shares closed at 54.25 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.87% returns over the last 6 months and -55.95% over the last 12 months.