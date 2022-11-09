Jai Mata Glass Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 22.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in September 2022 up 22.68% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 up 141.47% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 up 156.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

Jai Mata Glass EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021.

Jai Mata Glass shares closed at 0.51 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.27% returns over the last 6 months