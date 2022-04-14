Jai Mata Glass Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 56.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 56.02% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 44.15% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 64.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

Jai Mata Glass EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

Jai Mata Glass shares closed at 0.51 on April 11, 2022 (BSE)