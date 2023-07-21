Jai Mata Glass Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 89.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 89.36% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 26.44% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 275% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Jai Mata Glass shares closed at 1.52 on July 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.02% returns over the last 6 months and 322.22% over the last 12 months.