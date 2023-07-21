English
    Jai Mata Glass Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 89.36% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 09:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jai Mata Rolled Glass are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 89.36% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 26.44% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 275% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    Jai Mata Glass shares closed at 1.52 on July 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.02% returns over the last 6 months and 322.22% over the last 12 months.

    Jai Mata Rolled Glass
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.140.050.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.140.050.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.04
    Depreciation0.000.000.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.050.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.05-0.05-0.05
    Other Income0.020.07--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.070.02-0.05
    Interest0.140.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.070.02-0.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.070.02-0.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.070.02-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.070.02-0.05
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.00-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.01---0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.00-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.01---0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Glass & Glass Products #Jai Mata Glass #Jai Mata Rolled Glass #Results
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 09:44 pm

