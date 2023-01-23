 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jai Mata Glass Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 57.49% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jai Mata Rolled Glass are:Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 57.49% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 135.49% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 133.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021. Jai Mata Glass shares closed at 2.18 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 373.91% returns over the last 6 months
Jai Mata Rolled Glass
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.050.150.11
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.050.150.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.040.040.03
Depreciation0.000.010.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.050.020.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.08-0.19
Other Income0.000.010.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.080.08
Interest--0.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.080.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.030.080.08
Tax-0.010.01--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.080.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.080.08
Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.000.010.01
Diluted EPS--0.010.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.000.010.01
Diluted EPS--0.010.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

