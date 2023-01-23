English
    Jai Mata Glass Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 57.49% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jai Mata Rolled Glass are:Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 57.49% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 135.49% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 133.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.Jai Mata Glass shares closed at 2.18 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 373.91% returns over the last 6 months
    Jai Mata Rolled Glass
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.050.150.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.050.150.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.03
    Depreciation0.000.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.020.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.08-0.19
    Other Income0.000.010.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.080.08
    Interest--0.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.080.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.080.08
    Tax-0.010.01--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.080.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.080.08
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.010.01
    Diluted EPS--0.010.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.010.01
    Diluted EPS--0.010.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited