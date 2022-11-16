 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jai Hind Synth Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 19.47% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jai Hind Synthetics are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 19.47% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 287.32% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Jai Hind Synth shares closed at 24.40 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.23% returns over the last 6 months and 313.56% over the last 12 months.

Jai Hind Synthetics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.06 0.05 0.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.06 0.05 0.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.02 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 0.01 -0.01
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 0.01 -0.01
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 0.01 -0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.03 0.01 -0.01
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 0.01 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 0.01 -0.01
Equity Share Capital 8.51 8.51 8.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.01 -0.01
Diluted EPS -- 0.01 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.01 -0.01
Diluted EPS -- 0.01 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:33 am