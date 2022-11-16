English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jai Hind Synth Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 19.47% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jai Hind Synthetics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 19.47% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 287.32% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    Jai Hind Synth shares closed at 24.40 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.23% returns over the last 6 months and 313.56% over the last 12 months.

    Jai Hind Synthetics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.060.050.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.060.050.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.02--
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.020.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.01-0.01
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.01-0.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.01-0.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.01-0.01
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.01-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.01-0.01
    Equity Share Capital8.518.518.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS--0.01-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS--0.01-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jai Hind Synth #Jai Hind Synthetics #Results #Textiles - General
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:33 am