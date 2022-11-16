Jai Hind Synth Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 19.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 19.47% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 287.32% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Jai Hind Synth shares closed at 24.40 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.23% returns over the last 6 months and 313.56% over the last 12 months.