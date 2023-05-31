Jai Hind Synth Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 83.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 83.45% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 67.72% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Jai Hind Synth EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.

Jai Hind Synth shares closed at 22.30 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.07% returns over the last 6 months and -21.48% over the last 12 months.