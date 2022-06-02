Jai Hind Synth Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 55.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 55.45% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 403.85% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Jai Hind Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

Jai Hind Synth shares closed at 26.90 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 335.28% returns over the last 6 months and 299.11% over the last 12 months.