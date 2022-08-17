Jai Hind Synth Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 33.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2022 up 33.51% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 32.5% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Jai Hind Synth EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Jai Hind Synth shares closed at 20.50 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 86.53% returns over the last 6 months and 119.25% over the last 12 months.