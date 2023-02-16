Jai Hind Synth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 22.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 22.31% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 112.14% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Jai Hind Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2021.

Jai Hind Synth shares closed at 33.75 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 64.63% returns over the last 6 months and 215.72% over the last 12 months.