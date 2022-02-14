Jai Hind Synth Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 8.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2021 up 8.19% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 1335.71% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

Jai Hind Synth shares closed at 10.70 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.44% returns over the last 6 months and 296.30% over the last 12 months.